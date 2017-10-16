ECB's Nouy expects Spanish banks to meet capital demands: paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s chief supervisor expects Spanish banks to meet their capital requirements and the remaining demands set by the ECB under so-called Pillar II rules, she said in an interview published on Monday.

FILE PICTURE: Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

“I do expect Spanish banks to be able to meet Pillar II requirements, and at the same time comply with the Pillar II guidance, whether they are qualitative or quantitative,” Danièle Nouy, chair of the ECB’s supervisory board, told Spanish paper Expansión.

She added Spanish banks “have been more successful than others in reducing operating costs and achieving a good balance between costs and revenue, setting them up for improved profitability in coming years.”

The interview was carried out on 27 September, the ECB said on its website.