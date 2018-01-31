FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

ECB to publish results of Greek banks' test in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will publish the results of a stress test of Greece’s four largest banks in May to allow time for any capital shortfall to be filled before Greece leaves its bailout program in August.

“In order to complete the test before the end of the third European Stability Mechanism stability support program for Greece, the timetable will be accelerated and the results are expected to be published in May,” the ECB said.

The announcement confirms a Reuters report published in November. Test results for the remaining 33 lenders from other euro zone countries will be published on Nov. 2.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans

