FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French, German companies take lion's share of ECB buys
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 6, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 12 days ago

French, German companies take lion's share of ECB buys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - France and Germany have taken the lion’s share of the European Central Bank’s purchases of company bonds, a part of its stimulus program that is likely to gain more prominence in the coming months, ECB data showed on Friday.

Companies in the euro zone’s two largest economies account for a combined 54 percent of the 114.7 billion euros ($134.04 billion) of corporate debt bought by the ECB since June 2016 in a bid to lower borrowing costs and stimulate economic activity, the data showed.

Corporate bonds are expected to take a larger share of the ECB’s purchases next year as its holdings of government debt are likely curbed to avoid hitting legal limits.

Friday’s data showed the ECB was by and large sticking to its plan of buying bonds in proportion to the outstanding debt of euro zone companies that are rated investment grade and are not banks.

France, whose companies account for 31 percent of all eligible bonds, was slightly under-represented at 29 percent of the ECB’s purchases and so was Italy. Spain and the Netherlands were fractionally above their quotas, the data showed.

Sectoral data showed utilities and infrastructure companies, the two largest sectors, were a touch below their quotas while telecoms and construction companies were a tad over-represented.

The ECB, which had published similar data in June, will now update the figures twice per year.

It is expected to announce on Oct 26 that it will reduce its monthly purchases, currently at 60 billion euros, from January in light of stronger inflation and economic growth in the euro zone.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Ralph Boulton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.