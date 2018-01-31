FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

No risk of complacency in euro zone bond market: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - There is no risk of complacency in the euro zone government bond market despite stubbornly low yields on long-term bonds, European Central Bank board director Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.

“Market participants globally consider upside risks to future inflation to be limited at present,” Coeure said in Dublin.

”While this might be a natural corollary of the protracted period of low inflation, it may also be a matter of concern if it indicates complacency over future adjustments.

“However, we see no such risks in the euro area today.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

