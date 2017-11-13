ECB policy must stay easy as inflation lags target: Constancio

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy must remain easy as inflation in the euro zone continues to lag its 2 percent target despite stronger economic growth and falling unemployment, the ECB’s vice president said on Monday.

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Vitor Constancio is seen at a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“We are not yet fulfilling our mandate and that is why monetary policy will have to continue to be very accommodative, assuring favorable financial conditions to foster growth and spur wages and prices,” Vitor Constancio, a policy dove, told a conference.