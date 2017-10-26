FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says capacity there to extend asset buys if needed
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
Syria
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2017 / 1:28 PM / a day ago

ECB's Draghi says capacity there to extend asset buys if needed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The way the European Central Bank plans to manage its asset purchase program means it will retain the capacity to extend it further should the need arise, its President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi holds a news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The central bank’s Thurdsay decision to extend the massive program through the first nine months of 2018 at a reduced rate of 30 billion euros a month sharpened concerns in the market that it might run short of some categories of sovereign bonds to buy.

But Draghi said the program, which the ECB said it was maintaining the option to increase or extend further should economic conditions dictate, was flexible enough to cope.

“We can adjust its size. We can carry through smoothly, and that’s been the evidence we have given until now. And the (ECB‘s) Governing Council is committed to that,” he told a post-policy meeting news conference.

“This time of course we are also going to have the reinvestments of the maturing securities... So in terms of our capacity to have a monetary policy stance which will support the sustained inflation objective we are well-placed.”

Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.