ECB's Hansson calls for changing in policy message because growth is strong
#Business News
December 19, 2017 / 10:08 AM / in a day

ECB's Hansson calls for changing in policy message because growth is strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should consider changing its policy message, which includes a pledge to buy bonds until inflation recovers, as the outlook for inflation is improving, ECB rate setter Ardo Hansson said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Estonian bank governor Ardo Hansson listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“The fact that the growth is so strong gives us a lot confidence that (price) pressure will build up over time,” Hansson, also Estonia’s central bank governor, told reporters.

“Moving to a communication which draws attention to the multi-faceted elements of monetary policy including interest rates is probably something that we should consider over the coming months.”

Reporting By David Mardiste, Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
