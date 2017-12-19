ECB's Hansson calls for changing in policy message because growth is strong

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should consider changing its policy message, which includes a pledge to buy bonds until inflation recovers, as the outlook for inflation is improving, ECB rate setter Ardo Hansson said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Estonian bank governor Ardo Hansson listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“The fact that the growth is so strong gives us a lot confidence that (price) pressure will build up over time,” Hansson, also Estonia’s central bank governor, told reporters.

“Moving to a communication which draws attention to the multi-faceted elements of monetary policy including interest rates is probably something that we should consider over the coming months.”