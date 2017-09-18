FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's next move should be a set of measures going beyond QE: Hansson
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a month ago

ECB's next move should be a set of measures going beyond QE: Hansson

Balazs Koranyi, David Mardiste

2 Min Read

Estonian bank governor Ardo Hansson listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. Picture taken June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s next move should be a set of measures that go beyond a decision on asset purchases, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said in a Reuters interview.

“What I would advocate is a somewhat broader recalibration,” Hansson, considered a moderate policy hawk, said. “We have a range of instruments already under implementation. And maybe a few that we could in addition bring to the table for consideration.”

“There’s various refinancing operations and the details of forward guidance could be more precise about interest rates,” he said. Another option worth debating, Hansson said, would be making the ECB’s guidance symmetrical, not only stipulating the bank’s willingness to increase monthly asset buys if the outlook changes, but also to cut them.

The ECB could also make better use of its reinvestment policy as the bank is already spending large amounts from maturing debt, yet it says too little about these buys.

Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.