Euro zone inflation to rise more slowly: Lautenschlaeger

Sabine Lautenschlaeger, executive board member of the European Central bank (ECB), looks on during the Bundesbank Banking Congress "Symposium on Financial Stability and the Role of Central Banks" in Frankfurt, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will take longer to rise as political uncertainty is weighing on growth and the European Central Bank underestimated slack in the labor market, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in a newspaper interview.

“The number of people who lost their jobs in the crisis but never registered themselves as unemployed has been underestimated,” Austrian newspaper Der Standard on Monday quoted Lautenschlaeger as saying.

Repeating the ECB standard line on uncertainty, she added that the threat of protectionism and Brexit are also weighing on sentiment and thus on growth and inflation.