FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Praet makes case for longer stimulus extension
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Japan's 'Blade Library' offers joy of blade running to amputees
Editor's Picks
Japan's 'Blade Library' offers joy of blade running to amputees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 11, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 6 days

ECB's Praet makes case for longer stimulus extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Peter Praet, speaks during a conference in Sofia, Bulgaria May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A longer extension of the European Central Bank’s asset purchase program may be more beneficial when markets are calm, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday, just weeks before the ECB is due to decide whether to extend stimulus.

“In more normal market conditions... investors may become ‘more patient’, or, in other words, better able to evaluate the stimulus that can be expected to come from a purchase plan that is to be executed over a more extended time interval,” Praet said in a speech that closely resembled his latest comments.

Arguing for the need to continue stimulus, Praet added that the ECB remained “some distance” away from lifting inflation back to its target.

“While the euro area recovery remains solid, broad-based and resilient, the economy has yet to make sufficient progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation to levels that are consistent with the Governing Council’s aim,” he added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.