Central banks did not numb markets: ECB's Constancio

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Central banks are not the sole culprits for suppressing volatility on financial markets, which mainly reflects strong economic growth and a long-term decline in interest rates, the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
Vitor Constancio was unveiling the ECB’s biannual Financial Stability Review, in which he warned that the record-low volatility could create the pre-conditions for sudden reversals of recent gains on financial markets.
Reporting By Francesco Canepa