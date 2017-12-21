FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government has had no role in reported Embraer-Boeing talks: official
#Deals - Americas
December 21, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 4 days ago

Brazil government has had no role in reported Embraer-Boeing talks: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has had no role in reported merger talks between planemakers Boeing Co (BA.N) and Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), a senior official said on Thursday.

    The government holds a “golden share” in Embraer, a state-run company that was fully privatized in 2006, giving it the right to veto changes in controlling ownership.

    Asked about reports of a potential tie-up, the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said “the golden share can only be used during official decision-making, which is not now the case.”

    Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis

