February 2, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Embraer says has not gotten proposal from Boeing, but talks ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said in a securities filing on Friday it has not received any official new proposal from Boeing about a possible tie-up, but said it is in talks about a joint venture that could create a third company.

    A Brazilian government source told Reuters the latest proposal for a tie-up between Boeing Co (BA.N) and Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) included the creation of a third company. But Embraer said in its filing that no deal is guaranteed.

    Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

