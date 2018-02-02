Boeing says structure of possible Embraer tie-up not defined

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazil-based spokeswoman for Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday that the structure of a potential tie-up with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) was “still being studied” and nothing about a possible partnership had yet been defined.

A Brazilian government source told Reuters on Friday that the latest proposal for a tie-up between the planemakers would include the creation of a third company, as the top economics correspondent at Globo TV first reported.