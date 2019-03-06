UAE approves 5.8 billion dirhams for water and energy projects in northern areas: vice president tweets

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has approved 5.8 billion UAE dirhams for water and energy projects in northern areas, vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a tweet on Monday.

The projects include new dams, a federal water network that connects to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a solar power station, and a desalination plant, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said on Twitter.

Last week, the UAE approved 11 billion dirhams in spending for roads and infrastructure projects in the northern areas.