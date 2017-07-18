Owner of Swedish cold containers firm Envirotainer seeks $1 billion sale: sources

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - European private equity investor AAC Capital is selecting banks to sell Envirotainer, a Swedish company renting cold containers for shipping temperature-sensitive healthcare products, sources familiar with the matter said.

Two of the sources familiar with the business, which has 250 employees and was founded in 1985, said it could be worth at least 800 million euros ($925 million). One of the sources said his more than 800 million-euro enterprise value estimate was "on a solid double-digit multiple" to earnings.

The other said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 70 million euros and while AAC wanted an enterprise value multiple of 15 or 16 times EBITDA, a multiple of 12 or 13 was more typical.

Another source familiar with the company said its high growth profile resulted in a broad range of valuation expectations for the company.

A fourth person said it was not clear whether there had been a formal pitching process to sell the company, but banks were actively seeking the mandate.

Eurotainer and AAC, the former UK private equity arm of ABN Amro, declined to comment. AAC Capital Partners Holding has 1.7 billion euros under management and two specialized investment funds, dedicated to mid-market buyouts in northwest Europe.

Private equity investment company HarbourVest (HVPEa.L) valued its 0.28 percent stake in Envirotainer at $3.6 million at January 31, 2017.