Equinix to buy Australia's Metronode data center group for $791 million
December 17, 2017 / 10:40 PM / in 2 days

Equinix to buy Australia's Metronode data center group for $791 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. data center group Equinix Inc on Monday said it was buying Australian data center company Metronode from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in an all-cash deal worth A$1.035 billion ($791.15 million).

The logo of Equinix is pictured at the entrance of a data center in Pantin, outside Paris, France, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Metronode operates internet and communications infrastructure facilities throughout Australia for some of the country’s largest corporations, government agencies, telecommunications and IT service providers.

Metronode generated approximately A$60 million of revenue in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2017, Equinix said in a statement.

The deal was expected to close in the first half of 2018, subject to some conditions including regulatory approval.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Simao

