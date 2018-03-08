Italy's ERG interested in Terra Firma's Italian solar portfolio: CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian renewable energy group ERG has expressed interest in the solar power portfolio Terra Firma is looking to sell in the country, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“It’s too early to say if we will bid for all the assets ... but funding would not be a problem,” CEO Luca Bettonte said.

Sources have previously said Terra Firma’s Italian portfolio, dubbed RTR, could be worth more than one billion euros.

ERG is also interested in growing its wind power footprint outside of Italy, Bettonte said.

“We’re looking to grow in Germany, France and the UK,” he said.

ERG, Italy’s biggest wind power player, aims to generate almost 2 billion euros in cash in the next 5 years, he said.