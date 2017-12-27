FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's ESN Group completes acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg media
Sections
Featured
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
The biggest concert tours in 2017
Editor's Picks
The biggest concert tours in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
December 27, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in 2 days

Russia's ESN Group completes acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ESN Group, controlled by businessman Grigory Berezkin, has completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in the Delovoy Peterburg media outlet, it said on Wednesday.

“The acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg is part of our strategy to invest in high-quality media businesses,” the company said in a statement, citing Berezkin.

“No changes in editorial policy are planned. We look forward to participating in the next stage of the newspaper’s development,” he added.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.