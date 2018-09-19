Amazon's use of merchant data under EU microscope

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators are quizzing merchants and others on U.S. online retailer Amazon’s (AMZN.O) use of their data to discover whether there is a need for action, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager came as the world’s largest online retailer faces calls for more regulatory intervention and even its potential break-up because of its sheer size.

Vestager said the issue was about a company hosting merchants on its site and at the same time competing with these same retailers by using their data for its own sales.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

“We are gathering information on the issue and we have sent quite a number of questionnaires to market participants in order to understand this issue in full,” Vestager told a news conference.

“These are very early days and we haven’t formally opened a case. We are trying to make sure that we get the full picture.”

Seattle-based Amazon had no immediate comment.

Vestager has the power to fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules.