FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Macron's applauds EU efforts to recover tax from Apple, Amazon
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
October 4, 2017 / 4:48 PM / in 14 days

France's Macron's applauds EU efforts to recover tax from Apple, Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech for the opening of the 27th session of the french abroad assembly, in Paris, France, 02 October 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron applauded the latest efforts of the European Commission on Wednesday to get tech giants Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) to pay back taxes in Europe.

“Bravo to Europe for acting with determination to get tax rules and justice respected,” Macron said in a tweet with the EU Commission and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s Twitter handles.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros (11.52 billion pounds) of tax due from Apple.

Separately, the Commission also told Amazon pay about 250 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.