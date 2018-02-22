FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 3:43 PM / a day ago

Irish taxman sees disputed Apple bill remaining around $16 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland expects the final disputed tax bill that the European Commission ordered it to collect from Apple (AAPL.O) to be “in the ballpark” of the 13 billion euros ($16 billion) estimated, the head of the country’s tax collectors said on Thursday.

    “It’s in that ballpark,” Revenue Commissioners’ chairman Niall Cody told a parliamentary committee when asked if the bill his office is obliged to calculate will be in line with the record EU estimate, which both Dublin and Apple are appealing.

    “Over 95 percent of the calculations are completed and we have agreed with the Commission that all our calculations will be with them before the end of April.”

    Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman

