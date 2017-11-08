FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU car-emission goals force Skoda to upgrade model strategy: CEO
#Environment
November 8, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

EU car-emission goals force Skoda to upgrade model strategy: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s new car emissions targets will require Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) lower-cost division Skoda to upgrade its model strategy, its chief executive said.

The logo of Skoda is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The European Union’s commission proposed earlier on Wednesday that carmakers reduce average CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared with 2021 levels and aim to achieve an interim reduction of 15 percent by 2025.

“This will mean that we will once again have to sharpen our product strategies,” Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier said on Wednesday at a conference hosted by Automotive News magazine.

If carmakers are found in breach of the new rules, they will face heavy fines in the millions of euros. Skoda may be forced to further expand its offerings of fuel-efficient vehicles, Maier said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
