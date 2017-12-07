Bahrain says it will join BEPS framework to exit EU's tax-haven blacklist

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain will join a group of countries committed to fighting corporate tax avoidance as it seeks to be taken off the European Union’s tax-haven blacklist, the Bahraini Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

“Bahrain will commit to be a member of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS ... ” the ministry said in an emailed statement to Reuters, listing a series of steps it had already taken to exchange tax information with other countries.

On Tuesday, EU finance ministers adopted a blacklist of 17 jurisdictions deemed to be tax havens, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, in a step to counter worldwide tax avoidance.