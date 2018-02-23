FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated a day ago

Experts to discuss possibly regulating crypto-currencies: EU vice president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A group of high-ranking experts will next week discuss the possibility of introducing regulation of crypto-currencies, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

Speaking during a visit to Berlin, Dombrovskis also said he did not see any threat to Latvia’s creditworthiness in view of a probe into whether its central bank chief accepted a bribe, allegations Ilmars Rimsevics has denied as his lawyers fight for him to keep his job.

“It is more a question of damage to the reputation,” he said, adding that the European Union was looking at the issue.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

