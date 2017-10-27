France rejects Commission proposal for five-year glyphosate extension

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not accept a five-year extension to the license for weed-killer glyphosate as proposed by the European Commission on Friday, said an official in the French Prime Minister’s office.

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

France was continuing to seek an extension “for a period that would not go beyond four years,” added the official.

The Commision had proposed a five-year period after failing to secure enough backing for a 10-year license renewal for glyphosate, a common weed-killer that has divided European Union countries over its potential effects on health.