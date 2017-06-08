FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Factbox: Europe reboots capital markets union ahead of Brexit
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 2 months ago

Factbox: Europe reboots capital markets union ahead of Brexit

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union set out plans on Thursday to "reboot" its project to strengthen markets that raise funds for companies because London, the region's biggest financial center, will be outside the bloc after Brexit.

A list of new "capital markets union" initiatives:

* public consultation on possible EU action to make it cheaper for banks to sell poorly performing loans on secondary markets;

* draft law this month to set up a pan-European personal pension product;

* draft law in early 2018 to create a more integrated European market in covered bonds, which are used by banks for financing;

* clearer rules on ownership of securities and claims;

* making it easier to invest in private equity;

* draft law in fourth quarter to look at easing of capital requirements on smaller investment firms;

* proposals in the third quarter to strengthen the powers of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to support capital markets union;

* likely draft law in 2018 to ease listings requirements for smaller companies;

* assess the case of creating a "passport" for fintech firms to offer services across EU from a single base.

Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.