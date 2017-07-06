FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Italian banking fund sees return rate of 8-12 percent from Monte dei Paschi: report
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
July 6, 2017 / 6:12 AM / a month ago

Italian banking fund sees return rate of 8-12 percent from Monte dei Paschi: report

2 Min Read

The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in downtown Siena, Italy June 30, 2017.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank rescue fund Atlante expects a return rate of 8 to 12 percent from the bad loan portfolio of lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an Italian newspaper said on Thursday.

EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's a 5.4 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) state bailout of Italy's fourth-largest lender after the troubled Italian bank agreed to a radical overhaul.

As part of the revamp Monte Paschi will transfer 26.1 billion euros ($29.60 billion) in bad loans to a privately funded special vehicle on market terms, with the operation partially funded by the Atlante II fund.

"We expect a return rate of between 8 and 12 ... a significant rate although there is a high risk of execution," Paolo Petrignani, the chief executive of Quaestio, the fund which manages Atlante, told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

Petrignani added that Quaestio was in talks with "several parties and there is interest" for the securitisation of the bad loan portfolio.

He said that if the fund could make 200 million to 300 million euros from the investment in Monte dei Paschi, getting other funds involved, Quaestio could consider other operations, without giving further details.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.