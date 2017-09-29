France's Macron says digital giants should be taxed on value created

TALLINN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he supported the European Commission’s initiatives on taxing online multinationals but wanted to go further and tax the value created by them in European countries.

“I want us to go further and I support the initiative taken by several finance ministers for a tax on the value created in our countries,” Macron told a news conference after meeting with fellow European Union leaders in the Estonian capital.

Macron also called for an “ambitious regulation” of digital giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.