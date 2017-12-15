Merkel wants joint Franco-German stance on euro reform by March

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she planned to develop a common stance with France on how to reform the euro zone by March.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel give a joint news conference after the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“I spoke yesterday with the French president about bringing together our positions by March,” Merkel said at the end of a two-day summit of European leaders.

“Will there be convergence? All I can say is that I want it. And where there is a will there is a way. We will find a common solution because Europe needs it.”

Merkel said changes should focus on bolstering the competitiveness of the 19-nation currency bloc, adding that “money alone” could not solve everything.