Highlights: EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss climate, budget, Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday for talk on climate, the EU’s long-term budget, Brexit, the euro zone and Russia sanctions, among others.

Here are comments made by them on Thursday ahead of the summit.

CLIMATE

“Germany has already pledged to be climate neutral by 2050. We will discuss today whether all EU countries will do the same. I hope we can achieve this. It would be a strong signal that Europe is really the continent that is climate-neutral in 2050, but we must wait for the discussion.”

CLIMATE

“The ambitious climate goals that we have to take - the new generations are expecting us to act and we have to fulfill the expectations of the people.”

“I’m worried about this climate issue. We have to do more, we have to do it faster. It’s about the future of our children.”

“I am very much looking forward that we would find a common goal today.”

BUDGET

“The goal is that the multi-annual financial framework could be agreed on by February. Finland has made its own proposal and in my opinion it’s well balanced. It’s in between what the Commission and the Parliament and the net payer countries have wanted. I believe it’s quite close to the compromise that will be reached, hopefully as soon as in February.”

CLIMATE

“Climate change is the number one priority for this afternoon’s meeting. I hope we will have an agreement. Climate neutrality is a very important goal.”

BUDGET

“We have to discuss about the level of ambition for the next European budget. We have also discuss about the right balance between the classical policies like cohesion and agriculture, and new policies like migration, climate and innovation.”

“We have also to discus this proposal of own resources.”

BREXIT

“I always show respect for the choice of the voters. We will wait and we will see what will be the outcome of this election.”

BUDGET

“Some people want to pay less, some people want to get more, others to do new things. I wasn’t the best at mathematics but this, I think, is not going to add up.”

CLIMATE

“For me it is important to have certainty that nobody will stop us in the construction of nuclear power units. Simply we have to have electricity for people, for firms, and heating. And that is the priority and I will see. I don’t rule out anything.”

“Nuclear energy is clean energy, without any emissions. And I don’t know why a lot of countries have a problem with this.”

“I don’t understand this approach, mainly from Austria.”

“If we really want to reach carbon neutrality, we have to understand that each member states has a different energy mix.”

“Reaching carbon neutrality for the Czech Republic will be about 30-40 billion euro.”

“How will we force China and Russia and India to reduce emissions? This is a question.”

CLIMATE

“It would be really bad if we didn’t reach an agreement on 2050 target.”

CLIMATE

“It is very important that we as the EU move effectively, steps for reaching climate neutrality. I hope we agree upon text.”

“If we want to attain this goal, its very important that we provide the investment to attain this goal. It’s very important to say ‘Yes, we need these climate goals’ but it’s just as important to say we need those investments.”

“You cannot attain these goals without investments, we need to invest in our goals.”

CLIMATE

“To achieve climate neutrality in 2050, it costs money. According to our calculations, it will cost about two-thirds of our GDP until 2050.”

“Fair conditions and access to financial resources and financial instruments will make this process transparent and all the countries will keep their competitiveness.”

“Otherwise, it will be very difficult to be competitive, spend money on green economy while third countries don’t do this.”

BUDGET

“We are not happy with the proposal of Finland. First of all, the financial volume is too small in order to achieve those ambitious goals... The Just Transition Fund is financed at the expense of cohesion funds, which is extremely important for such countries like Lithuania, Baltic countries, east of Europe, because we are in the process of converging.”

“We are still lagging behind... we need faster growth.”

CLIMATE

“We have several conditions, one of the main ones is to have clearly declared technology neutrality so that each country can decide about their energy mix.”

“Slovakia will join with the majority of European countries because I think the European Union must be the leader and manage to convince other states like China or India to join us.”

JURI RATAS, ESTONIA PM

“Estonia is supporting the EU goal of climate neutrality by 2050. It is so important for us, it is so important for Europe and of course for the world. Of the difficulties, the main aspects are energy, transport and agriculture.”