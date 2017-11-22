FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Euromoney sells stake in Dealogic
#Deals - Europe
November 22, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

UK's Euromoney sells stake in Dealogic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor, the publisher of the Euromoney magazine, said on Wednesday it would sell its stake in Dealogic, a provider of financial content, to Ion Investment Group for about $135 million.

The company also reported a 4 percent rise in annual profit on Wednesday.

Adjusted profit before tax for the year ended Sept. 30 stood at 106.5 million pounds ($141.18 million), above the 102.5 million pounds reported for the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is 49.1 percent-owned by Daily Mail & General Trust Plc, raised its final dividend by 33 percent to 21.8 pence.

Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
