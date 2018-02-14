FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Business News
February 14, 2018 / 11:18 AM / a day ago

EU watchdog wants new rules to curb risk-taking by funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Union should adopt tighter rules to stop investment funds from taking on too much debt or setting aside too little cash against assets that are difficult to sell, the bloc’s watchdog for financial risk said on Wednesday.

“Additional liquidity management tools, further supervisory requirements and tighter liquidity stress-testing practices can address risks from liquidity mismatches,” the European Systemic Risk Board said.

“Risks from leverage can be addressed by creating a harmonized reporting framework and by making better use of existing possibilities to set leverage limits.”

editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.