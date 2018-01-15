Euro briefly rises, German yields up after ECB's Hansson's comments

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro briefly extended gains and German benchmark bond yields hit the day’s high after European Central Bank rate-setter Ardo Hansson said the central bank could end its bond purchase scheme in one go after September if the economy and inflation develop as expected.

Minutes of the ECB’s December meeting published on Thursday suggested growing appetite for revising the bank’s communication stance, fueling expectations the central bank may withdraw its record policy stimulus sooner than expected.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year bond hit the day’s high at 0.526 percent after Hansson’s comments.

The euro extended gains after his comments to rise 0.64 percent on the day before easing slightly to stand at $1.2270 against the dollar.