FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro slips, stocks soften after PMI data
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 2 days ago

Euro slips, stocks soften after PMI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro and euro zone stocks continued to slide on Friday as euro zone factories posted their busiest month in over 17 years in November.

The single currency EUR=EBS eased slightly from the day's highs of $1.1940 to trade at $1.1920. It was still up 0.2 percent on the day.

One trader at a Japanese bank said some large sell-orders in euro/yen cascaded into euro/dollar pushing the single currency off the highs.

Euro zone shares .STOXXE, which started to accelerate losses about half an hour before the release of the data, briefly touched a session low before stabilizing down about 0.8 percent.

Euro zone factories had their busiest month for over 17 years in November in a broad based acceleration, a purchasing managers’ index showed, despite their hiking prices at the fastest rate in more than six years.

Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.