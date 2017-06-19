FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Warmer weather seen for July-Sept in most of Europe, except Nordics
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 19, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 2 months ago

Warmer weather seen for July-Sept in most of Europe, except Nordics

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Most of Europe should experience above-normal temperatures from July-September, except the Nordic region, where temperatures will be cooler than usual, the Weather Company said on Wednesday.

"The magnitude of the warmth so far in June has been impressive across much of mainland Europe," said Dr. Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

"With no significant change apparent for the remainder of June, the odds are increasing that this locks in and becomes the dominant summer pattern going forward," he said.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM , provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

JULY:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

Britain - Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Generally warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Generally warmer than normal

AUGUST:

Nordic region – Cooler than normal

Britain – Cooler than normal north, warmer than normal south

Northern mainland –Warmer than normal, except far north

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

SEPTEMBER:

Nordic region –Cooler than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.