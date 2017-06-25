FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to appoint special administrators for Veneto lenders: source
#Business News
June 25, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 2 months ago

Italy to appoint special administrators for Veneto lenders: source

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government will appoint special administrators for two ailing Veneto-based regional banks which are being wound down under national insolvency procedures, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will have three special administrators each, the source said. Popolare di Vicenza's current chief executive, Fabrizio Viola, will serve as a special administrator for both lenders.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi

