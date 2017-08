Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank looks on during a shareholders meeting in Turin, Italy April 27, 2017.

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has tasked CEO Carlo Messina with completing the purchase of the good assets of two ailing Veneto-based lenders, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

The board met on Sunday morning, the source said.