Popolare Vicenza chairman hopes a deal on Veneto banks can be clinched this weekend
June 22, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 2 months ago

Popolare Vicenza chairman hopes a deal on Veneto banks can be clinched this weekend

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Banca Popolare di Vicenza sign is seen in Rome, Italy, March 29, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Gianni Mion, the chairman of ailing Banca Popolare di Vicenza, said on Thursday he hoped a deal to save the lender and its regional rival Veneto Banca could be reached this weekend.

The government is scrambling to prevent the two banks from being wound down under European banking rules that would impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors before taxpayers money can be used.

To find an alternative solution, the government put up for sale the good assets of the two lenders. On Wednesday Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy's biggest retail bank, filed an offer subject to strict conditions.

"The offer (filed by Intesa) has been judged the best possible... now we need to wait for the government response," Mion told Reuters on the sidelines of an event.

"We hope everything will be worked out this weekend," he said.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini

