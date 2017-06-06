FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Intesa CEO sees risks on Italian government bonds, economy from Veneto banks
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 2 months ago

Intesa CEO sees risks on Italian government bonds, economy from Veneto banks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank looks on during a shareholders meeting in Turin, Italy April 27, 2017.Giorgio Perottino/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The potential collapse of two Italian regional banks could impact both the country's economy and its government bonds, the Chief Executive of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Tuesday.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, both based in the north-eastern Veneto region, have requested a state bailout to help fill a combined capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros ($7.21 billion).

However, sources have said the European Commission has demanded an additional injection of 1.2 billion euros by private investors before taxpayer money can be used, and Rome is struggling to find an investor willing to put up the money.

Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina repeated that his bank, Italy's biggest retail lender, had already done its part by injecting money in the banking fund Atlante, which now is the top shareholder in the two regional lenders.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Steve Scherer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.