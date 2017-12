LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=TWEB topped 2 percent on Friday for the first time since late October, a day after the country’s president announced it would hold a general election on March 4.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends a news conference in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

The vote is expected to produce a hung parliament which could result in instability and possible market turbulence for the euro zone’s third largest economy.