Euro zone consumer confidence rises by more than expected in September
September 21, 2017 / 2:04 PM / a month ago

Euro zone consumer confidence rises by more than expected in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of Euro banknotes taken in central Bosnian town of Zenica, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic /File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by more than expected in September, the European Commission said in its flash estimate on Thursday.

The European Commission said confidence among consumers in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency rose to -1.2 from -1.5 in August. Analysts had expected the indicator to remain unchanged from its August reading.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment increased by 0.8 points to -1.5 in September.

The Commission’s flash estimate gave no details on why consumers were more optimistic.

For European Commission data click on:

here

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

