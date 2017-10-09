FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
October 9, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 8 days ago

French finance minister says best if Dijsselbloem stays on as Eurogroup head until January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schauble, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Spain's Finance Minister Luis de Guindos attend an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Jeroen Dijsselbloem should stay on as the chairman of euro zone finance ministers until the end of his term in mid-January, even if he is no longer the Dutch finance minister, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers is traditionally chaired by a sitting minister, but Dijsselbloem is likely to lose his job this month because of the creation of a new Dutch government.

“I understand that Jeroen would like to stay in office til the beginning of next year. I think this really the most convenient and most sensible option for the Eurogroup,” Le Maire told reporters on entering a meeting of the ministers, who will discuss the issue of Dijsselbloem’s succession.

“The Eurogroup needs stability, we have a very good president... if he wants to stay in office until the beginning of next year, I would think that is the best option for all the members of the Eurogroup,” he said.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers is chosen for terms of 2.5 years.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

