17 days ago
Germany ready to deepen euro zone integration, Schaeuble tells lawmakers
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
July 18, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 17 days ago

Germany ready to deepen euro zone integration, Schaeuble tells lawmakers

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany June 28, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The economic upswing in Europe is gaining momentum and Germany is ready to deepen euro zone integration as long as risks and liabilities arising from political decisions remain linked, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has told lawmakers.

"Despite or even because of Brexit, European integration remains one of the best ideas that Europeans had in the 20th century," Schaeuble said in a letter, seen by Reuters on Tuesday and sent to lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the co-governing Social Democrats (SPD).

Germany and France now had to work closely together and pull in the same direction to strengthen cooperation in the soon-to-be 27-member bloc, the veteran politician said, urging all euro zone governments to further implement structural reforms, reduce debt and make their budgets more sustainable.

"Germany advocates a steady implementation of these (fiscal) agreements and is also ready to more effectively prevent future crises and further deepen the monetary union," he said.

"The rule for this is simple and convincing: To set the right incentives and avoid non-sustainable developments, risks and liabilities must be at the same level and in one hand."

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Europe must complete an imperfect single currency through the creation of a joint euro zone finance minister who would oversee a pooled budget for investments and transfers intended to help member states cushion downturns.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

