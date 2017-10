ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece expects to achieve a primary surplus of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product this year, outpeforming its bailout and budget targets, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

“The primary surplus will be around 2.8 percent this year,” the official said.

Greece estimated this year’s primary surplus at 2.2 percent in its 2018 draft budget. The target in its current bailout is 1.75 percent of GDP for 2017.