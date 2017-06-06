FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Greek ruling party says IMF debt proposal not helpful in impasse
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 2 months ago

Greek ruling party says IMF debt proposal not helpful in impasse

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attend a parliamentary session before a vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece, May 18, 2017.Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A proposal by IMF Chief Christine Lagarde offering a way out of Greece's debt impasse with its European lenders does not contribute toward reaching an "honorable solution," Greece's ruling Syriza party said on Tuesday.

The IMF believes Greece needs significant debt relief, which Germany rejects. Lagarde suggested agreeing a deal whereby the IMF would stay on board in the bailout, as Berlin wants, but not pay out further aid until debt relief measures are clarified.

Syriza's political committee, in which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his finance minister participated on Tuesday, said the proposal pushed back decisions and "does not contribute positively in the direction of finding an honorable and commonly accepted solution."

The committee said any debt deal must meet sustainability conditions under the ECB's terms and facilitate Greece's return to bond markets. It said Greece had met its obligations toward it creditors and called on its creditors to do the same.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.