Greece doing necessary work to facilitate market access: finance minister

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is taking the necessary steps to facilitate liqudity for its future market forays, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos gestures during a news conference with Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem (not pictured) at the Finance ministry in Athens, Greece September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“We are doing the necessary spade work to ensure appropriate liquidity conditions for future exits to the market,” Tsakalotos told Reuters, asked to comment on Greece’s debt swap plans announced earlier on Wednesday.

Athens said it planned a debt swap to replace 20 small bonds with five benchmark ones, a move designed to boost liquidity and smooth out the state’s yield curve.