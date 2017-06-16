German budget committee to discuss Greek compromise deal on Weds - sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - The budget committee of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament will debate the latest compromise deal for Greece and the International Monetary Fund's role in the bailout next Wednesday, parliamentary sources told Reuters on Friday.

"This will be subject for discussion as a normal matter on Wednesday in the budget committee," a parliamentary official said.

Another source said it remained unclear if the committee would call for a full parliamentary debate on both the aid package and the IMF's role in the third bailout.

Earlier on Friday, a senior lawmaker from the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) had called for a full parliamentary debate on the euro zone's latest financing deal for Greece, challenging Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble who suggested such a debate was unnecessary.