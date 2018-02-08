Greece won't need fourth bailout, EU's Moscovici says

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will not need a new international aid program after its third bailout ends in August, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said in Athens on Thursday.

“There won’t be a new program, there won’t be a fourth bailout or anything else,” Moscovici told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Asked if measures to reduce Greece’s debt would be agreed by August, Moscovici said: “I think that in June there must be a comprehensive agreement as to how we will finally exit the program and how we can manage medium-term debt relief measures.”