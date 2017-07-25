FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
Greece's creditors must keep debt relief promises: EU's Moscovici
July 25, 2017

Greece's creditors must keep debt relief promises: EU's Moscovici

1 Min Read

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici (C) speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission Representation offices in Athens, Greece July 25, 2017.Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's official creditors must keep up promises on debt relief agreed in a Eurogroup meeting in June, the Europe's Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Athens on Tuesday.

"The (debt relief) measures must be implemented at the end of the bailout programme, but the decisions can be taken before that," Moscovici said. "We must continue to work hard toward completing the programme."

Moscovici also said he believes that the International Monetary Fund is an important partner in Greece's bailout, which is due to end in August next year.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by George Georgiopoulos

